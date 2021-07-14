The EU is trying to make Europe the first ‘carbon neutral continent’ since the industrial revolution. It is way ahead of the competition with the regulations already in place. USA, China and other world’s economies are apparently way behind us. Furthermore, a new package of restrictions has been drawn up, offering extra changes in an attempt to save the planet from the further strengthening of the effects of greenhouse gases . According to these plans there should be carbon tolls on imported goods manufactured in an unsustainable way, penalties for sea and road transport as a part of the emission allowance system, and a full ban on the sale of cars powered by internal combustion engines by 2035. While all these changes seem positive, they will undoubtedly have an impact on the prices of consumer goods within the European Union, including the Czech Republic. “We’re also going to ask a lot of our industries, but we do it for a good cause.” said EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans. Despite the noble intentions, EU’s poorer countries as well as the automobile industry are expected to fight the adoption of this new restriction package. The package is originally designed to go into effect in 2026, but the discussions with the aforementioned sides of the debate might significantly postpone its debut.