We share the love for wine, so do the organizers of the refreshing event Víno na Střel(eč)áku. There, you can indulge in the taste of the best local wines, especially from South Moravia, the most delicious and marvelous region for wines in the Czech Republic. Dive into the details of the festival and discover what you can expect from the event!

Overview of Víno na Střel(eč)áku

The festival will take place on the 13th & 14th of August, so it is a perfect time for workers and people who want to start the weekend with a pleasant experience. According to the organizers, Víno na Střel(eč)áku is a magnificent way to celebrate summer, health, and well-being.

To attend the event, you have to have a negative PCR or antigen test, proof of vaccination, or proof of covid-19 in the last 180 days. There will be an ATG testing unit with enough free tests for anyone with Czech health insurance. You can find them near the event entrance.

Wine & dine

As mentioned before, the best examples of South Moravian wines will be presented here. Víno Maděryč, Bočva and Vinařství Trávník can be vivid examples of the vineyards. Most of them will be from the family chateaus, and you can have a quick chat with them about the history of their wines, how they harvest the grapes and the process of making the wine. In other words, everything that might interest you about wine production!

Without any doubt, there will be other wines worldwide, such as Italian or French wines. Pierre et Antoine is one of the examples of French wine which will be there! It is a BIO wine from various Cotes du Rhone in the South of France, Provence.

Music pauses at Víno na Střel(eč)áku

On top of that, there will be live music which will accompany the gastronomic and degustation experience. The live performance will start at 16.00 on Friday with soft rock by Traditional Cat, and at 18.00, the Blue Job Band will continue with light and pleasant blues.

On Saturday, however, there are other artists performing at the event. For instance, at 16.30, the Music Family will open the festival with children’s pop-rock, and later, Dabyu will bring guitar and saxophone loops.

Place & Tickets

The event is taking place at Střelecký Ostrov which is situated in the heart of Prague! To get there, you can use public transport, such as the metro (line B), or various tram lines. For the metro, get off at the station Národní třída, and then walk for approximately 10 minutes. For the tram, get off at the Národní divadlo and cross the bridge till you see the event.

The price for attending Víno na Střel(eč)áku will be 100Kč per person. You can buy tickets right at the entrance of the venue. Enjoy!