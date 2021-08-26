The Ice cream festival is one of the gems of Prague life & its culture! Usually, it takes place in the last week of August, symbolizing the last weekend of hot summer and the beginning of the beautiful and colorful autumn season.

Discover the chilliest fest this week with us!

Czech this out

As you might guess from the name, the Ice Cream festival is devoted to people who love this chilly refreshment on a hot summer day. Interestingly, the fest has been in operation since 2015, and, so far, it is the largest festival of its kind in Central Europe!

We are so proud of the organizers and their success over the past six years: plenty of healthy and unforgettable emotions, various types of ice cream, and a great place to meet with friends.

What is more, the festival contributed to charity approximately 120,000 Kč! A wonderful gesture for people in need.

Ice Cream Festival Program

Like every festival, this one is no different – it will be accompanied by wonderful live music.

​​Anna Julie Slováčková will start her debut at 11.00 AM, followed by some DJ sets from famous Prague musicians.

The grand opening of the festival will take place on the 28th of August, 2021 (Sunday, fun day) at 10.00 A.M. There, you can have a choice of what to do, except tasting the ice cream. For instance, there will be a children’s zone with face painting activities and a sports zone where you can play football with your pals.

Swing by the Facebook Group to stay updated about the venues & program!

Venues

When the festival was only established, there were only instances of the Czech local ice cream. As the venue grew popular, organizers collaborated with Austria, Poland, and Slovakia ice cream factories.

In other words, you can have a gastronomic degustation at the fest. Rate the ice cream like a professional Michelin gourmand in the comments!

There are different types of ice cream presented as well. No one will be left behind. For example, you can try vegan, organic, gelato, yogurt flavored, sorbets, and even ice rolls and ice lollies.

Tickets & admissions

There is one requirement for admission – you have to be crazy about ice cream! Of course, there is no limit on age at the event. You can bring your children, friends, acquaintances, lovers, and anyone who you fancy!

As for tickets, you can pre-order them by following this link or buy them at the venue. The price ranges from 100 Kč to 650 Kč. There is a special discount for children, students, and seniors with valid IDs.

Getting to Ice Cream Festival

The festival will take place at Výstaviště Holešovice (Exhibition Grounds) in Holešovice, Prague 7. We suggest you take public transport as it is the fastest way. Hop on the metro C and travel to the station Nádraží Holešovice, than you can have a walk through the industrial area of Prague 7.

You can also take a tram (12,17,24) to the Výstaviště Holešovice. It stops right in front of the palace.

In between, the parking is accessible and free on the site if you fancy taking a car!