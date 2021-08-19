The summer is coming to an end, and we want to remember every sunny and fruitful moment with us during this magnificent time. Our weekend tip is to swing by the seafood and prosecco fest to indulge in the taste of the last sunny days! Let’s discover what the event organizers have prepared for us at Grébovka.

All-day picnic

The idea of the festival is truly magnificent for those who love brunches, seafood, and picnics with plenty of aperitifs and freshly cooked food! All of this will be available at the seafood and prosecco fest this Sunday.

Save the date and discover the event’s Facebook page to be updated with meticulous details of the location in the park.

Remember to bring blankets & wear clothes according to the weather! Meteorologists predict that it will be quite a hot and sunny day.

Taking a close look at the seafood and prosecco fest

‘I’m on a seafood diet: I see food, I eat it,’ said someone once. We completely agree with this person! However, at the event, you will have a chance to try grilled squid, calamari, and shrimp.

‘We will surprise you with specialties that you have not tasted with us yet,’ claim the organizers of the event.

Undoubtedly, the organizers are preparing the well-chilled prosecco by the side of the main dishes.

Location

The seafood and prosecco festival, aka all-day picnic, will take place in the marvelous and green area of Prague 2-in Grébovka. It is famous for its magnificent view, Grotta, and the vineyard.

The pavilion, located in the upper part of the park, was built in the 1870s according to a design by Josef Schulz. It originally served as a garden playroom with shooting.

Directions to the seafood and prosecco fest

The best way to get here is by public transport! The closest tram station is Jana Masaryka with lines 13, 22, & 32.

The metro is located a little bit further, but you can enjoy the walk through the area. The closest metro is Náměstí Míru (green & A-line).

Enjoy your brunch!