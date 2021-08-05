In the range of live music events happening around Prague, the rooftop festival falls deeply into our hearts. It is a place where you can relax, have a drink with friends, and have a wonderful end to a busy and crazy week. Discover what we found out about the event and how you can chill out there!



Concept



Máj 4th floor is an event and cultural space in the very center of Prague, in a building that is representative of the architecture of the 1970s. The entire building is due for a major renovation in 2022 and will breathe new life into it in the meantime.



This weekend the rooftop will be used for the festival. On other dates, you can notice that other events are taking place. For example, the design market was last week from 10.00 to 17.00. Two weeks ago, there was yoga at night!



What to expect from the rooftop festival?



On the 7th of August, the festival will start in the evening, and last till the last guest leaves, or 5.00 in the morning. There, you can listen to the live music from various DJs, enjoy the snacks or complete meal portions from food trucks, and have a pint of beer, or maybe something stronger. Go nuts!

DJs



We all love live music, but which one will be at the fest? The first DJs will represent the music from 12:00 until 22:00! It will be deep house/house/groovy tunes which are perfect for the daytime and sunset!





From 22:00, the afterparty moves indoors and music is provided by DarkRoom! In a nutshell, it is a house music event series and label based in Prague. Deep ends and bumpy grooves with a touch of soul.



Tickets for the rooftop festival



Unlike other events, for this one, you have to pay some symbolic money for admission. The general admission is 280 CZK, pretty similar to the entry fees of other megapolises. The capacity is limited, so don’t miss your spot!



You can purchase tickets in advance via GoOut. Here is the link!



Location



The location of the venue is magnificent and breathtaking! You can find it at the address: Národní 63/26, right at the metro (line B), or tram stop Národní třída.

To get to the venue, just walk 2 minutes from any public transport stop!