Are you tired of the chaotic and busy city life? We got a solution for you: visit the raw food festival, which enlightens the notion of vegetarian and vegan cuisine. Enjoy the festival of raw food, inspiring lectures, and workshops.



Live (raw) food concept



The idea of the festival is marvelous: various restaurants, both vegetarian and vegan, present their best dishes to the community. By doing this, people can find their soulmates, get together, and have a marvelous time. On top of that, some cafés will hold lectures on specific topics, which would benefit all of the guests in one way or another!



Let’s discover what venues have to offer this year. The entire program is here!



Get lost in Forrest



There are a great variety of businesses who took part this year. We would like to highlight the most colorful venues that you should give a chance to this summer!



For instance, take a look at the Forrest restaurant, which earned its fame and popularity among foodies in Prague 2. It is not only a vegan lounge where you can find affordable lunches and delicious cakes, but also an espresso bar where you can enjoy a cup of freshly roasted coffee during a busy day.



Forrest offers such a selection of meaks as gazpacho soup, gnocchi, and pad Thai salad on the raw fest. Everyone will find something they like here!



Uganda goes raw



The other venue that was brought to our attention was the project Virunga.cz. The Czech-Uganda food project imports the freshest agricultural products, by air, from the heart of Africa. They support Uganda’s local farmers and growers. They buy at fair prices, and we enjoy Czech seats with the most sincere fruit in the world.





On the spot, you can enjoy fresh and dried fruit delivered from flaming Africa, authentic spices from Zanzibar, and, of course, high-quality coffee, teas, jams, and more yummy stuff!



Price & place



The event is free for everyone eager to participate!



Swing by Cross Club, which is located in the industrial area of Prague 7. The most optimal way to get there is by tram line or metro C (red line). Just take public transportation to Nádraží Holešovice and walk for 4 minutes to the spot.