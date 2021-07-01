

The Cider Festival is one of the events that will keep you cold during the warm weather in the Czech Republic. It is a perfect place to spend time with your friends, go on a date, or meet co-workers after the shift. Let’s dive into what organizers have to offer this year.



Save the date!



In 2021, the Cider Fest will take place on the 10th of July from 10.00 to 20.00 on the Smíchovská Náplavka, a beautiful and modern embankment.

As you might guess the location, the fest is situated near the tram and metro station Smíchov, and it will take you approximately five to eight minutes to get there on foot. It is free for everyone – no entry tickets are needed.



Cider festival venues



As for the cider and the drinks, you will have an incredible opportunity to taste more than fifteen brands of both domestic and foreign ciders. If you’re not a fan of cider, other types of alcohol will be available on the site as well.For example, Italian wines, authentic Czech beers, or casual cocktails!



One of the ciders that you might know is Tátův Sad. On their farm in Líšnice near Prague, they grow apples with respect for nature. They have been producing ciders, fruit lemonades, and especially artisan ciders under the Tátův Sad brand since 2014.



via Facebook event – Cider Fest

Joker Cider is another cider venue that will be represented at the cider festival. It’s an East Bohemian drink with the flavor of a delicious apple-pear combination. The company follows the motto “The more, the merrier!” and we could not agree even more! Like Tátův Sad, Joker cider has lemonade and non-alcoholic refreshments.



You can discover other venues for the official event on Facebook. Just follow this link!



Street food



Taste some Italian and Tyrolean specialties, such as cured meat, cheese, grilled seafood, jerked meat, and other exciting examples. For lovers of Georgian cuisine and foodies, there will be a variety of shashliks!



Undoubtedly, Tasty Fries will be one of the venues to support visitors with their delicious snacks. Their fries are made using a traditional Belgian recipe and a double frying technique. Moreover, they have their own recipes for sauces and dips.



via Facebook event – Cider Fest

Despite the hot meal selection, there will be an ice cream venue with different tastes! You can order the rolled ones, the most popular method of serving ice cream in recent years.