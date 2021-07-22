As the heat approaches Prague during the weekend, everyone wants to escape the city and have a relaxed weekend. We found an outstanding solution to how to vanish from the heat and enjoy life again-swing by Podolské letní slavnosti, a festival for drinks and street food. Chilling cocktails and delicious burgers are waiting for you!



Podolské letní slavnosti: overview of the program



Since the fest is taking place for three days (from Friday to Sunday), the organizers prepared a colorful program which you can enjoy with a glass of prosecco, for example. On Friday, the grand opening will be at 15.00. After that, you can listen to pop, jazz, soft rock, soul, and R & B sounds from Elton & Friends. At 19.00, there will be Sanlya Vojta performing energetic Latino Hits on the piano.

To get familiar with the program for Saturday & Sunday, we suggest you visit the official website for the event.



The Fest in a nutshell…



There is enough of everything, simply as much as your throat can handle! It’s time to celebrate every day, and even more so at this time of year. The sun is shining, and the water is flowing, so come and have fun, relax, and recharge your batteries. It doesn’t matter what drink you prefer.

The most important thing now is to meet your friends, or take your love by hand and recharge your batteries for the next few weeks, because now it must not be cheerless or sad, and that’s how the whole world perceives it!



When does Podolské letní slavnosti take place?



Fun in the fresh air with your friends on 23 and 24 July 2021 in Žluté Lázně – Dvorce, where, along with music production and accompanying program, you can taste many kinds of wine, prosecco, beer, and mixed drinks, of course, with street food right on the street.



Although maybe with a respirator, or maybe with 1,5m spacing, you are still together in the fresh air, in the open air, and in the excellent company of your friends.



Location



As mentioned before, the event takes place at Žluté Lázně – Dvorce, right by the river, which will bring you light and a fresh breeze! The easiest way to get there is by tram 2, 3, 17, 21 (station Dvorce). Have fun and cheers to the sunny weekend!