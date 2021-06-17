Are you craving authentic tacos, craft burgers, or maybe some mouthful burritos? We got your back, no worries! Check out the food truck festival happening this weekend!

What is the Food Truck festival?

The Food Truck Festival is a beautiful opportunity for everyone to spend a warm summer evening with friends or acquaintances while sampling Mexican cuisine. You can taste such dishes as tacos, quesadillas, burgers, and other authentic examples during the festival.

As for drinks, a great variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

Where & when?

Výstaviště Praha is the official organizer of the event, and it is the place where it will be held during the weekend! The event will be held in an open-air area, so the risk of catching coronavirus is as low as possible. Yet, remember that you need to have proof of the negative test or the vaccination certificate.

The festival will run from Friday (18.06) until Sunday (20.06). The opening hours will vary from day to day. For example, on Friday, the event is open from 15.00 to 22.00, on Saturday, from 11.00 to 21.00, and on Sunday, from 11.00 to 18.00!

Want to know and learn more? Visit their official page about the festival on Facebook – just click this link!



Is there an entrance fee?

The event is free for everyone – no limits at all! Come along with your friends, family, dinner date, or even bring a dog or unicorn. After such a long period of confinement, it’s finally time to have some fun!

How do I get to Food Truck festival?

The easiest way to get there is by metro or tram. Just take the metro C line to Nádraží Holešovice and enjoy a 10-minute walk to the place. Also, you can take the tram (12, 17, 93) to Výstaviště Holešovice.