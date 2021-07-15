Do you like the French market that consists of great culture, food, and spirit as much as we do? Then, you are on the right page! Try the best delicates and unique dishes of French cuisine without leaving the metropolis. Enjoy the adventure of gastronomy & degustation!



French Market: the concept



Kampa’s French market is held annually in the spirit of a friendly, greedy, joyful, relaxing, colorful, shady, and multilingual environment. Every summer for the past 14 years, the market has set up stands, tables, chairs, platforms, parasols, and deck chairs… and it is likely Prague’s oldest food festival.



The event will take place for six days, as usual, between July 13 and July 18, 2021. See you there for a drink of friendship!



Program



Every day, you can enjoy live band performances – no matter what time of the day it is. Artists perform at various times – at 11.00, 14.00, and 17.00. The decision on when to enjoy live music is completely up to you!



For example, on Saturday, you can get familiar with such performances as Classique Quartet & Bara Klarova; a saxophonic play of Ondřej Štveráček, and the Pragason band. The times are respectively 11.00, 14.00, and.17.00. For more information about the artists and the program, you can check it out on the event’s official website.



Get to know the exhibitors: La Table



For more than 8 years, Chef Jean-Charles Berger and his colleagues have served traditional meals and regional specialties from all across France at La Table, a family-owned French restaurant in Prague’s Dejvice area.



Mullard duck specialties from the Les Landes area of southwestern France, such as traditional Fois Gras or baguettes with delicious shredded duck confit and onion jam, will be on the market. Authentic French onion soup and Cannelé cupcakes, a popular Bordeaux delicacy, are not to be missed. Raspberry-rosemary lemonade is a delicious way to cool down on a hot summer day.



Champagne is always a good idea



Champagne is a legendary wine. The Veuve Clicquot House’s nearly 250-year history is defined by bold wines that all respect Madame Clicquot’s demand for quality. The House is proud of its motto, “Only one quality, the finest,” which is true to its past.





Le Château de Croûte, located upstream from Bourg en Gironde, looks out over its vineyard on the Dordogne’s outskirts. Laurent Chassin will welcome you to try his wines and share his passion, which has been in his family since the 1950s. The vineyard, which spans a dozen hectares and is designated as Bordeaux Supérieur and Côtes de Bourg, is made up of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, and Petit Verdot and is on average 40 years old.



Price & location of French Market



The event is absolutely free to attend for anyone – children, adults, elderly, dogs. For food and drinks, you have to pay, of course!



The French market’s location is marvelous – at the great island of Kampa, which attracts major artistic lovers and people who love to enjoy Prague from the other bank of the river. To get here, take a tram, or take a nice walk from the metro.